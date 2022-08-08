Yue Yu Irvine, Orange County, California dermatologist accused of poisoning husband who had been experiencing strange illness over the last month.

‘Love don’t live here anymore …’ A Southern California dermatologist has been accused of poisoning her husband, after hidden camera set up by her suspicious man, led to the woman’s arrest last week.

Yue Yu, 45, who treats patients at an office in Mission Viejo, was taken into custody Thursday afternoon outside her dermatology office after Irvine police served a search warrant at the couple’s $2.7 million home.

Her 53-year-old husband — whose identity has not been released — told police he had been suffering from an unexplained ailment for about a month, abc7 reported.

‘His condition became increasingly worse and based on the husband examining his routine and looking at what could be causing it, he grew suspicious of his wife and put a hidden camera in place that captured her poisoning him,’ Irvine police Lt. Bill Bingham told the nypost.

Yu’s husband of 10 years — who turned over the video evidence to authorities – ‘sustained significant internal injuries,’ but is expected to recover, cops said.

No known motive

Police reviewed the video. Bingham declined to provide details of the alleged poisoning, citing an ongoing investigation.

Detectives are still investigating a potential motive, Bingham said.

‘We do believe this is a domestic-related incident,’ he said. ‘There’s nothing that we discovered that could cause concern for patients that [Yu] treated.’

Yu, whose bail was set at $30,000, was released from custody late Friday after posting bond, online records show. She has not been formally charged by prosecutors.

Her husband filed for an emergency restraining order in Orange County on Friday, claiming he was the victim of domestic violence, court documents revealed. A hearing is scheduled for Aug. 18.

Yu’s husband also filed for divorce on Friday. The couple have been married since July 2012 and have two kids, ages 7 and 8.

The husband is seeking sole custody of their children and asked the court to keep the kids away from their mother pending an upcoming court proceeding.

Yu’s biography removed from hospital’s website

Prosecutors were reviewing the allegations to determine whether to press charges, according to an Orange County District Attorney’s Office spokeswoman.

‘Ms. Yu absolutely and unequivocally denies trying to poison her husband or anyone else,’ her attorney, David Wohl, told the nypost.

He wouldn’t comment any further on the allegations against his client, but said they have yet to receive video footage.

‘She doesn’t plan to go anywhere near the accusing spouse right now,’ Wohl said when asked about the request for a restraining order.

Yu is affiliated with Providence Mission Hospital, which issued a statement noting her arrest while saying staffers were cooperating with authorities.

Yu’s biography was apparently removed from the hospital’s website as of Sunday, the Los Angeles Times reported. She had previously attended medical school at Washington University in St. Louis.

In 2010, Yu became a board-certified dermatologist in California, where she’s currently listed in good standing with the American Board of Dermatology. She was later certified in micrographic dermatologic surgery in 2021, online records show.