Sanna Marin Finnish P.M dancing at Helsinki nightclub with mystery man raises new questions of propriety surrounding Finland’s female prime minister, who insists she is innocent of any wrong doing.

‘I got a feeling that tonight’s gonna be a good, good night.’ Heightened controversy surrounding Finland’s female prime minister has ensued following the release of new video showing the head of state dancing with at least three different men while seemingly intoxicated at a Helsinki nightclub.

At just age 36, Sanna Marin is one of the world’s youngest heads of state – a feat which is now being scrutinised following leaked video of her ‘wildly’ partying at an apartment, raising questions of propriety and whether Social Democratic Party of Finland (SDP) leader was under the influence of drugs.

Forced to reject claims she was on drugs and that she behaved ‘irresponsibly’, Marin was forced to fend off her detractors, saying she had just returned from holidays and that she is entitled to a private life. The Finnish P.M even agreed to a drugs test, which she passed.

‘Even in my teenage years I have not used any kind of drugs,’ Marin said, adding that she took the drug test as an added measure to allay any concerns.

But there was more to come with the release of new video showing the Finnish P.M drunkenly dancing with a mystery man at a Helsinki nightclub as the apartment party moved on to a new location later that night.

The video, published by Finnish tabloid Seiska, showed the top politician pressed up against a man who repeatedly nuzzles her neck as they dance in a packed Helsinki club, Teatteri.

Marin — who has been married for two years to Markus Räikkönen, an investor and former Finnish soccer player — hugs the man as the club plays the Black Eyed Peas’ chorus of ‘I got a feeling that tonight’s gonna be a good, good night.’

One witness told the tabloid that the ‘clearly intoxicated’ Social Democrat ‘danced intimately with at least three different men.’

She also ‘sat on the laps of two different men,’ the witness claimed.

‘She acted like a single 20-something. It was hard to believe that she is married,’ the witness told Seiska, claiming the prime minister was out until at least 5:30 a.m.

In the video of her dancing with the mystery man, Marin — who has a 4-year-old daughter with Räikkönen — is clearly wearing a ring on her wedding finger.

At the start of the clip, video shows Marin throwing her hands in the air as the man puts his hands on her hips. She then lowers her own arms around his shoulders.

‘I’ve done perfectly legal things,’

Seiska conceded that it was unclear if the man — who at times had his hand on the prime minister’s lower back — kissed her neck or was merely whispering in her ear.

The outlet said the politician was also spotted dancing on a balcony during another ‘raucous’ night on Friday, Aug. 5, the night before the dancing clips were filmed.

Despite having ‘partied wildly throughout the weekend,’ the nation’s leader was back at work first thing that Monday, with only her ‘slightly hoarse voice’ betraying her ‘hard weekend of partying,’ the outlet said.

Marin has all along maintained that her night out was innocent.

‘We just partied, also in a boisterous way. I danced and sang,’ she said, while also telling a press conference yesterday that she has ‘not used drugs.’

‘I’ve danced, sung and partied and done perfectly legal things,’ she said.

However, Seiska said its ‘flood’ of tips were coming from people ‘genuinely concerned about the prime minister’s well-being.’