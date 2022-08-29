Courtney Clenney OnlyFans model accused of stabbing boyfriend Christian Obumseli to death denied bond in first court appearance over the weekend.

A Florida OnlyFans model accused of stabbing her boyfriend to death at their luxury Miami condo was ordered held without bond over the weekend.

Courtney Clenney made her first court appearance on Saturday since she was extradited from Hawaii, where she was arrested earlier this month, back to South Florida to face charges against her. She was booked into the Miami-Dade County jail on Friday afternoon.

Clenney, 26, who boasts more than 2 million Instagram followers claims stabbing 27-year-old Christian Obumseli in self-defense after he ‘began choking her’. Investigators initially accepted that story, but after a four-month investigation, prosecutors charged Clenney, who goes by Courtney Tailor online, with second degree murder.

In court, Clenney’s attorneys argued that there was no probable cause to charge their client with second degree murder, saying detectives ‘cherry-picked’ text messages they used to charge her and that she did have some bruising after the fatal attack on her boyfriend, WPLG reported.

In pushing for bail, lawyer Frank Prieto said she should be facing a manslaughter rap at most and was deserving of a bond package, according to CBS Miami.

WATCH: Newly released video allegedly shows OnlyFans model #CourtneyClenney attacking her boyfriend #ChristianObumseli in an elevator on February 21. Clenney was arrested Wednesday and charged with second-degree murder in the April fatal stabbing of Obumseli. pic.twitter.com/TFJ4uWV8WF — Law&Crime Network (@LawCrimeNetwork) August 11, 2022

Prosecutors accused of dragging feet on case

But Miami-Dade Judge Jacqueline Woodward said that probable cause had already been established when detectives obtained a warrant for Clenney’s arrest.

‘Miss Clenney, your attorneys are here and they’re fighting hard for you, but at this time, I’m not really the judge who should be making these decisions,’ Woodward said. ‘It should be a judge who knows a little bit more about your case.’

Clenney was arrested while in rehab and therapy in Hawaii four months after the bloody confrontation inside the couple’s luxury residence.

The pair clashed frequently, with their fighting so intense at times that building managers considered pursuing an eviction.

Clenney claims she threw a knife at her cryptocurrency trader boyfriend from a distance after he shoved her to the ground.

But Miami prosecutors said the forensic evidence in the case contradicted that claim and that she stabbed him at close range.

Obumseli’s family condemned the lack of an arrest in the case as the weeks passed after his death.

They asserted that the reluctance to charge Clenney with Obumseli’s murder was due to her being white.

Clenney is set to be arraigned on September 6, although her attorneys could request an earlier date. She faces up to life in prison if convicted.