Leonardo DiCaprio continues trend of breaking up with girlfriends who turn 25

Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone break up after 4 years together, continuing 20 plus year trend of the Hollywood legend never being romantically involved with a woman older than 25.

Hollywood acting legend, Leonardo DiCaprio, 47 and his Argentinian supermodel muse, Camila Morrone, 25, have called it quits, with the couple splitting after dating for four years, according to People.

Sources confirmed the break up to the outlet, but a reason for the reported split was not given.

The couple’s break up follows the actor’s recurring pattern of never dating a woman older then age 25 (as seen in below graph of all the actor’s love relationships in the last 20 years) which first appeared on Reddit (see graph time line image of Leo’s previous love interests below) with DiCaprio’s last 7 relationships with a gaggle of supermodels and actresses, one after the other, all seemingly coming to a close upon each woman turning 25.

The last time DiCaprio, 47, and Morrone, who only recently turned 25, were photographed together was over the Fourth of July weekend.

The ‘Titanic’ star and fashion model were seen at the time walking along the beach with her dogs in Malibu, Calif.

Not trying to make an obvious joke but it is incredibly incredibly strange that the man is so allergic to dating anyone older than 25 https://t.co/gsER0Qbliy — Sophia Benoit (@1followernodad) August 30, 2022

Leo vacationing solo over the summer, spotted with new crop of supermodels

About two months earlier, however, the first signs of tension started to show.

In May, DiCaprio was spotted comforting Morrone after they shared an emotional conversation on a beach in Malibu.

According to the paparazzi, the ‘Death Wish’ actress was seen making a furrowed facial expression, while the ‘Wolf of Wall Street’ star appeared to listen intently and kept his gaze toward the ground.

It is unclear when the pair officially broke up, but DiCaprio has been spotted vacationing solo in Europe over the summer.

The ‘Once Upon a Time in … Hollywood’ star was snapped in July on a yacht in St. Tropez.

DiCaprio along with fellow “Pussy Posse” member Tobey Maguire and Khloé Kardashian’s ex Tristan Thompson were at the time hanging out with an army of models at a party thrown by nightlife mogul Richie Akiva.

DiCaprio and Morrone first began dating in 2017.

A study of Leo’s prior relationships – and constants

Prior to his romance with the Argentinian-descent model, who is 22 years his junior, the former child star turned Hollywood mogul dated other beautiful women with big age gaps, including Gisele Bundchen, Bar Rafaeli, Blake Lively, supermodels, Erin Heatherton, soon followed by German supermodel Toni Garrn, Kelly Rohrbach and Danish supermodel, Nina Agdal.

Each relationship came to a seemingly abrupt end upon each woman turning 25, with the only constant being the age gap between each woman the actor was involved increasingly widening, with the biggest age gap being that of 22 years between DiCaprio and his last relationship with Argentinian supermodel, Morrone.

In a 2019 interview with the Los Angeles Times, Morrone appeared unintimidated her the age gap between her and DiCaprio, stating: ‘[There are] so many relationships in Hollywood⁠ – and in the history of the world⁠ – where people have large age gaps.

‘I just think anyone should be able to date who they want to date.’