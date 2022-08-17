Pastor Carlton Funderburke of Kansas City grovels for forgiveness from congregation after caught berating followers for failing to buy him expensive watch.

‘I’m not worth your Red Lobster money?’ A Missouri pastor has been forced to grovel for forgiveness to his congregation after video of him days earlier berating his ‘poor’ congregation for not honoring him with a new expensive watch he asked for a year ago while reportedly delivering a sermon about ‘taking care of God’s shepherd.’

Pastor Carlton Funderburke, of Kansas City, was caught calling his congregation ‘poor, broke, busted, and disgusted’ after they still hadn’t bought him an expensive Movado watch – which ranges in price from $395 to $3,295 – since he first asked for it in last year.

‘I’m not worth your McDonald’s money? I’m not worth your Red Lobster money?’ he asked the Church at the Well congregation as he paced around on stage on August 7. ‘I ain’t worth your St. John Knits – y’all can’t afford it no how.

Adding: ‘I ain’t worth your Louis Vuitton? I ain’t worth your Prada? I’m not worth your Gucci?’

He went on to say that he was wanted his members to know ‘what God is saying’ before becoming agitated, stating: ‘Ooh, you can buy a Movado [watch] at Sam’s [Club] and you know I asked for one last year. And here it is all the way in August and I still ain’t got it. Let me kick down the door and talk to my cheap sons and daughters.’

Pastor left grovelling for forgiveness from followers

Needless to say, the sermon didn’t go down too well with the pastor’s followers, forcing Funderburke to since release an apology video (see below), saying the ‘video clip does not reflect my heart or my sentiment toward God’s people, yet, that’s not discernible in the clip.’

The religious man did not offer an explanation for his actions.

‘Therefore, I offer this sincere apology to you today,’ the pastor said as he read from a visible script.

‘No context could erase the words I used. I apologize to all the people that have been hurt or angered or anyway damaged by my words.’

He further went on to apologize to his congregation for not showing them ‘respect’ or ‘love,’ and for all other pastors who will be scrutinized for his actions.

‘For those who know and love me, thank you for your support,’ he said. ‘For those who now know me because of this video clip, I regret that your first impression of me is one of anger, hate, and resentment.’