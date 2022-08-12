Isiah Bedocs, Cosplay, Pennsylvania teen killed after being pulled in wood chipper after clothing got caught in machine while working at residential location. OSHA to investigate.

A Pennsylvania teenager has died after getting his clothes caught in a wood chipper while working at his summer job on Tuesday.

Isiah M. Bedocs, 17, of Cosplay, was working for a tree removal service when he was pulled into the device, while working on the 3700 block of Excelsior Road in North Whitehall Township around 1.30pm.

The teen was rushed by helicopter to Lehigh Valley Hospital with ‘multiple traumatic injuries,’ according to Pennsylvania State Police.

He was officially pronounced dead a little over an hour after the incident at 2:55pm.

Coroner Daniel A. Buglio confirmed on Wednesday that Bedocs’ death was marked off as an accident.

School mourning loss

The teen’s official cause of death has yet to be released, as officials and relatives await autopsy results.

Bedocs was an incoming senior at Lehigh Career and Technical Institute, where he had signed up for the school’s auto technology program.

In a statement released on Thursday, the institute located in Schnecksville, said it was ‘in mourning’ over the student’s death.

‘Our hearts are with his family members and friends as they grapple with this unimaginable tragedy,’ the school’s statement read.

‘Counselors will be provided to students who may be struggling in the wake of the event,’ it added, offering mental health services to those in need.

A female resident in the area where the incident struck described the series of events as ‘very unsettling.’

‘My heart just goes out to that poor family, just what that young man went through,’ the neighbor who wished to remain anonymous, said.

OSHA to investigate

‘What a horrible thing to have happen to someone so young,’ she added.

The woman further told WPVI-TV that he she had seen other personnel work on the site for several days.

The homeowner who hired the tree cutting service initially wanted 10 trees on his property to be removed, the local news outlet reported.

It remains unclear if he is liable for the teen’s death. As of Friday morning, a Go Fund Me Page for Bedocs had raised over $9k to pay for funeral expenses.

The Pennsylvania State Police and the coroner’s office are the law enforcement agencies leading the investigation, with help from the Bethlehem Criminal Investigation Unit and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).