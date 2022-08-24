: About author bio at bottom of article.

Hellen Wendy Nyabuto Kenyan nurse accidentally drowns during Facebook livestream while swimming at motel pool in Chatsworth, Ontario.

A Kenyan health care worker traveling and working in Canada, ‘accidentally’ drowned during a Facebook livestream last week according to reports.

Hellen Nyabuto, 24, died while swimming in a motel pool in Chatsworth, Ontario Thursday, the Toronto Star reported.

Nyabuto, who went by ‘Hellen Wendy‘ on social media was livestreaming moments prior to the fatal incident, where she was seen smiling, swimming and talking to online viewers from the shallow end of the pool.

After moving to the deep end, she appeared to be struggling and could be heard calling for help after moving outside of the stream’s frame.

The feed then went quiet for hours until other motel-goers were seen getting into the pool and discovering Nyabuto’s lifeless body. The livestream had since been removed from Facebook.

‘We need prayers. We need financial support.’

It was determined Nyabuto died 12 minutes after going on Livestream on August 18th.

Nyabuto moved to Canada in 2018 and was working as a nurse at a long-term care residence in the northwestern Toronto suburbs, according to the outlet.

‘Hellen was the breadwinner back home for her family. She’s been supporting them and it’s left a big gap,’ Alfonce Nyamwaya, Nyabuto’s close friend, told the Toronto Star.

‘She worked with seniors right until the end,’ she added. ‘She really had a passion for that.’

Nyabuto had not returned to her homeland since moving abroad, and loved ones were trying to raise enough money to bring her body back home while making plans to come to Toronto, Nyamwaya told the Star.

The friend and former college classmate also told the paper Nyamwaya’s family wanted to dispel rumors spreading in Kenya that her death was the result of foul play.

‘Let the family mourn in peace. Let Hellen rest. It was an accident.’