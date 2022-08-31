Ashley Tropez former Beyond Scared Straight reality star found dead with traumatic injuries. Alexis Call arrested after the two young women were squatting at an abandoned California residence. No known motive.

A woman with a troubled history who as a teenager appeared on the reality series, ‘Beyond Scared Straight’ was found dead last week at an abandoned house in what California authorities say was an apparent homicide.

Ashley Tropez, 24, was discovered dead in an abandoned house in Victorville, California on Friday morning just after 11:00 a.m. San Berndadino Sheriff’s deputies in a release stated the former reality star’s body showed signs of ‘traumatic injuries’.

Another woman, Alexis Call, also 24 years old, has been named as the suspect in Tropez’s death. She has been arrested and is currently being held at the High Desert Detention Center. Deputies stated that the two woman appeared to have known one another and may have been squatting at the abandoned residence.

Call appeared in court on Tuesday where she was arraigned on a murder charge and is scheduled to appear in court on Monday for an unrelated possession of a stolen vehicle charge, according to KTLA.

‘Beyond Scared Straight’ aired on A&E from 2011-2015. The reality show followed teenagers who had trouble with the law as they spent up to three days in prison to witness what prison life is life from actual inmates.

‘I’m still the same person. I just be everywhere, just chilling…’

Tropez stated that she was on the show for reportedly fighting, getting into problems, and selling weed.

While the show is designed to terrify wayward teens, it did not appear to have a strong effect on the 17-year-old Tropez.

A year later she revealed that the experience did not bring any major changes to her life.

She said: ‘I’m still the same person. I just be everywhere, from friends to family’s houses. Just chilling.’

The show would document how the experience encouraged children to turn their lives around. Unfortunately, multiple studies have shown that scared straight programs don’t work and often produce worse outcomes.