Robert Crimo court appearance: Arraigned on 7 murder charges where it is revealed the alleged Highland Park gunman contemplated a second mass shooting and having used a legally purchased $800 Smith & Wesson M&P 15 during Monday’s mass shooting.

Alleged Highland Park shooting gunman, Robert ‘Bobby’ Crimo appeared in court on Wednesday morning where he was charged with multiple counts of murder, as the death toll from Monday’s 4th of July parade rose to eight as prosecutors shared grim details of his deadly rampage, along with the shooter’s plans to travel to Wisconsin and inflict a second mass shooting.

The charges were announced in a press conference by the Lake County State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart the day after the July 4 parade shooting that claimed the lives of seven people and injured dozens more.

Each charge carries a maximum sentence of life in prison without the chance of parole.

Crimo, 21, dressed in all black, spoke softly to tell the court that he did not have a lawyer, and asked for a public defender as he appeared via Zoom from Lake County Jail.

He was denied bond by Judge Theodore S. Potkonjak, and will remain in custody until his next court date on July 25th the dailymail reported.

Used legally purchased $800 Smith & Wesson M&P 15

Tom Durkin, the attorney who had been hired to represent him, pulled out due to an unknown, last-minute conflict of interest. Now, Crimo will be represented by a public defender.

During the court appearance, it was revealed;

Crimo used a legally purchased Smith & Wesson M&P 15 to carry out the attack

He bought the weapon – which costs around $800 – in 2020

Crimo fired 83 rounds in total, reloading his weapon twice before fleeing the roof of the building along the parade route

Police tracked him down by tracing the serial number of the gun to his home; he dropped the weapon while running away from the parade

Once in custody, he made a full confession and told cops he ‘looked down, aimed and fired’ into the crowd

He said he dressed up ‘like a girl’ and used make-up to cover his face and neck tattoos

It has also been revealed that Crimo drove to Madison, Wisconsin, in his mother’s car after the shooting where he happened upon another July 4th celebration.

Prosecutors told of the man contemplating a second shooting as there were 60 rounds left, but decided against it and drove back to Illinois where he was later arrested.

Along with the possibility of life for the 7 counts of murder (an 8th murder charge was now expected) Lake County State Attorney Eric Reinhart says Crimo faces ‘dozens’ of other charges related to the 40 people he injured.