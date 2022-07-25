Dallas Love Field airport shooting: Portia Odufuwa, female gunman, 37, shot and arrested after being dropped at airport, changing in a restroom and then firing before being confronted by cops. Previously arrested for robbing a bank.

A lone female gunman has been arrested after pulling out a gun inside Dallas Love Field Airport late Monday morning and shooting into the ceiling. The woman was confronted and shot by responding cops. No other injuries were reported.

Dallas Chief of Police Eddie Garcia during a press conference said the woman was dropped off at the airport just before 11 a.m. and that once inside she went into a restroom and changed clothes.

Garcia said the woman, since identified as 37 year old woman, Portia Odufuwa, exited the restroom wearing a hoody, before taking out a gun and begin firing several shots. Most of the shots, Garcia said, appeared to be directed toward the ceiling, the official said according to NBCDFW.

Officers inside the airport confronted the woman and shot her in her lower extremities. Odufuwa was taken to Parkland Memorial Hospital in an unknown condition. No further information about her or the motivation behind the shooting is known.

Cell phone video shared on social media (see directly below) showed travelers on the ground, behind chairs at the gates and sheltering in place as gunshots rang out.

Chief Eddie Garcia describes the shooting at the Dallas Love Field Airport. pic.twitter.com/tQSXEpcINm — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) July 25, 2022

@DallasLoveField what just happened? A group of people were running and yelling “run” and we all immediately took cover. Nothing has been communicated to us. Everything seems to be calm now. It was most certainly a scary experience for all. @SouthwestAir pic.twitter.com/zU7QLhFV4C — Johnny Mojica (@johnnyamojica) July 25, 2022

Earlier I spoke with an eye witness who described what he and his wife saw inside at the ticketing counter. They said a woman said she was going to, “Make an announcement” then they saw her pull out a gun. @NBCDFW pic.twitter.com/KSzsma0iJY — Sophia Beausoleil (@SophiaNBC5) July 25, 2022

Husband was cheating

Of note, the suspect appears to be the same person who was arrested for robbing a bank in Wylie in 2019. Portia Odufuwa according to a prior NBC5 report entered the financial institution where she displayed a note demanding an undisclosed amount of money.

At the time of the woman’s arrest, the suspect was 34 years old and charged with robbery, a second degree felony.

NBC 5 interviewed a man who was nearby as the shooting happened earlier at the airport. The bystander said Odufuwa said that her husband was cheating ‘and she was about to blow this sucker up.’ That’s when she pulled out a gun and shot toward the ceiling.

‘We were running. There were 10-12 more shots after that,’ the man added.

A Dallas police office who was there shot Odufuwa in the leg, ending the incident quickly.

It remained unclear how or why the woman came to choose the airport to purportedly exact her kind of revenge.