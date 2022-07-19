Marciano Cuellar Azusa Church youth leader arrested over inappropriate relationship with 16yr old girl. Charged with sexual battery. Yucaipa Sheriff’s Office fear more victims.

A California church youth leader was arrested following an investigation in which the man is alleged to have had an inappropriate relationship with a 16-year-old along along with sexually abusing the victim.

Marciano Cuellar, 61, of Azusa was arrested Friday and charged with sexual battery for his involvement with a minor, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a release.

The sheriff’s department said Cuellar had regular contact with minors in his capacity as a youth leader, and that investigators believe there may be additional victims FOX LA reported.

Cuellar was booked into the West Valley Detention Center. His bail was set at $50,000.

The arrest comes after investigators opened a probe into the alleged inappropriate relationship last month, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy D. Brandt of the Yucaipa Sheriff’s Station, at (909) 918-2305. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463), or you may leave information on the We-Tip Hotline at www.wetip.com.