Kyle Moorman Indianapolis missing father and his 3 young kids found at bottom of pond. Cause and manner of death yet to be determined. Dad claimed he’d gone night fishing. But does it add up?

Premeditated deaths? The bodies of a missing Indiana father and his three children were found at the bottom of an Indianapolis pond inside their submerged car, Tuesday night.

The remains were identified as 27-year-old Kyle Moorman and his three children: 5-year-old Kyle Moorman II, 2-year-old Kyannah Holland and 1-year-old Kyran Holland, the Marion County Coroner’s Office said.

‘Based upon information available to detectives and evidence collected at the scene, there is a commonality with the Moorman family missing persons investigation,’ police said in a release.

‘Detectives are working to piece together what led up to this incident.’

Officers and a dive team were dispatched to the pond Tuesday night following reports of a dead person in the water. According to police, the dive team found a vehicle in the water with the bodies of three children inside.

Night fishing?

A black Saab, where the children were found, was pulled from the water, the IMPD said. Footage captured by WTHR shows the vehicle being towed away from the scene.

No cause or manner for their death had yet to be determined.

Moorman — who was last seen on July 6 at his brother’s house — told his family that he had plans to take his kids fishing at the pond.

Moorman’s sister, Mariah, said his cellphone put him near the pond around 12:47 a.m. July 7 — which is not unusual, according to family members, as he is known for going night fishing. ‘As far as we know, he was coming out here to go fishing,’ Mariah told the Indianapolis Star on Monday.

Murder suicide plot?

‘That’s what he told my sister. It’s not odd. He does it all the time. They go night fishing a lot.’

Police had searched the same area where the bodies were found with family members Monday evening, WTHR reported. No tracks were seen near the site at the time, but a baby bottle was spotted during the search.

Family members criticized local authorities for not checking the pond sooner.

‘They should have at least tried,’ said William Muse, a relative of Moorman’s mother said according to FOX59.

Fractured family?

Assistant Police Chief Chris Bailey called the latest developments ‘heartbreaking.’

‘Regardless of circumstances, we know a man and three young kids are dead tonight. We don’t know why and we don’t know how … We all need to support the family and wrap our arms around them tonight and the days that are to come as they grieve this loss.’

Police declined to speculate on whether the father may have sought to kill the children and himself amid family discord pending the results of an autopsy.

Not immediately clear were the dynamics between the father and the children’s mother and whether that have led to the father driving the children on the night of disappearance?