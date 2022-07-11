Dawna and Gabrielle Roe murder suicide: Missing Idaho mom & special needs daughter found dead after setting off on impromptu camping trip. Mom was being investigated by Child Protection Services (CPS).

A 16 year old special needs girl and her 51 year old mother were found dead in a suspected murder suicide after the mother and daughter going missing during an impromptu camping trip.

Gabrielle Michelle Roe, who had Down Syndrome, and Dawna Faye Roe, 51, from Caldwell, Idaho, were believed to have been shot dead in a car at a ranch near Drewsey in Oregon.

The pair were found in a remote location in a 2004 Toyota minivan by workers at the site.

The mother and daughter went missing on June 30 after telling their friends and family they were going away camping.

Dawna had quit her job and was reportedly being investigated by the CPS when they took off.

‘I believe my sister is in serious danger’

The authorities had sought to find the pair following their trip – which relatives said was ‘out of character’ – but only found their bodies.

‘Preliminary information shows it appears to be a murder suicide by gunshot,’ said Caldwell Police Chief Rex Ingram to KBOI.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office said, ‘no other individuals are being sought at this time.’ Autopsy and toxicology reports are still pending KTVB reported.

Daughter Rebekah Roe prior to news of their deaths said: ‘My youngest sister is 17 years old, she has Down Syndrome, she is mentally 6-7 years old. My mother has severe mental health issues.

‘My mother was being investigated by CPS and decided to pack herself and my sister for a ”camping trip” after suddenly quitting her job. She did not bring their SSI cards.

”She has no camping gear I am aware of. She has made threats to hurt my sister and then herself in the past.

‘No one has heard from them for a week. I believe my sister is in serious danger.’

Did Gabby fall through the cracks?

Another of Dawna’s daughters, Mariah Villesca, wrote: ‘Gabby has a genuine and pure soul. She has always emanated contagious joy everywhere that she went, and all who met our girl will forever remember her palpable and unfiltered love.

‘My mom had six children and Gabrielle was the favourite. So many people thought this would never happen, because of how much my mom loved Gabby. So many people didn’t listen to how severe things were.’

Villesca said that their mother had an undiagnosed mental illness, and that ‘this tragedy’ could have been prevented, according to KTVB. Nothing happened, however, after she and another sister called Child Protective Services in 2021, she said.

She suggested her sister Gabby fell through the cracks.

‘Gabrielle, we call her Gabby,’ Villesca said. ‘She was sassy. She was clever. She was witty. She had the purest heart.’

A GoFundMe has been set up to raise money to help pay for funeral costs and has managed to raise $12, 456 so far.