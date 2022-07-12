David Berry Clearwater Florida man confronts black landscaper, Jeremy Lee with AR-15 rifle after partially blocking driveway with rifle. Prosecutors yet to decide whether to charge CEO of Fat Finger Construction company.

Florida authorities have launched an investigation after a Clearwater homeowner confronted a landscaper blocking his driveway with a rifle on Thursday.

Jeremy Lee was doing yard work across the street when he became embroiled in an argument with homeowner, David Berry, 44, as a result of Lee’s trailer ramp partially blocking Berry’s driveway.

After the two argued, Lee and his adult daughter said Berry – owner of Fat Finger Construction company retrieved an AR-15-style rifle from his home and pointed it at Lee, police said.

The daughter videotaped Berry pointing the rifle at Lee. When questioned, police said Berry claimed Lee threatened him WFLA reported.

According to the landscaper, Lee was concerned with his daughter’s safety as he feared what could happen next after Berry returned with a rifle.

‘Are you really going to kill me in front of my daughter?’

‘This is my property,’ Berry screams to Lee according to captured video. ‘You’re not allowed to block my driveway. Don’t be a p***k.’

Berry turns and walks back towards his house, before turning once again and confronting the landscaper, saying, ‘You think I’m playing,’ before now returning to his home.

Lee says following the confrontation, that he immediately moved the trailer, along with apologizing to Berry who according to the landscaper was still incensed before returning from the inside of his house with an AR-15 rifle.

‘Are you really going to kill me in front of my daughter’ Lee recalled telling Berry.

Berry counted, saying he only retrieved the rifle after Lee ‘threatening’ him.

The incident has led to Pinellas-Pasco State Attorney’s Office reviewing whether to charge the homeowner with aggravated assault with a firearm.

‘We are actively investigating this incident and will be presenting the case to the office of the state attorney,’ said Police Chief Dan Slaughter. ‘The bottom line is a dispute over parking should never have escalated to something like this. If you have a problem with someone partially blocking the driveway, you call the police. You don’t grab a gun like some vigilante.’

Police are seeking any additional witnesses to the incident.