Christie Louise Jones North Carolina woman sets wrong house on fire in bid to get revenge on boyfriend. Charged with arson and other charges.

A spurned North Carolina woman seeking revenge, faces a series of charges, including arson after setting a house on fire, she believed to be that of her ex boyfriend’s only to find out she had targeted the wrong residence.

The bizarre incident came to light when a homeowner woke up early Friday morning after a neighbor notified him that a woman, since identified as Christie Louise Jones, was attempting to set his house ablaze, according to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

As the homeowner raced to get a garden hose, there were burning pieces of wood encircling a propane tank on his front porch. But when he tried to use the hose, it didn’t work as a result of the suspect allegedly having used Flex Seal to block it, deputies said, according to WBTV.

The homeowner then confronted Jones with his rifle as she was holding the leash to one of his dogs, authorities said. She ‘just mumbled’ before she drove off as first responders, blaring their sirens, approached the scene, WBTV reported.

Jones allegedly brushed the homeowner with her car as she sped by him.

Arrested woman and home-owner didn’t know each other

The homeowner was able to get the fleeing vehicle’s license number along with a description of the car. Another witness recognized Jones and told deputies that she lived in Stanly County.

A witness told deputies a former boyfriend of Jones owned property in the neighborhood and they believe she might have had her eyes on the wrong house, WBTV reported.

Deputies said there is no evidence the homeowner and Jones knew each other.

Police discovered a jug of bar and chain oil that they say was used to light and spread the fire. Investigators estimate the home sustained approximately $20,000 in damage.

Christie Louise Jones, 49, of Richfield in Stanly County was charged with first-degree arson, assault with a deadly weapon and larceny of an animal.

Bond was set at $101,500.