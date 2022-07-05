: About author bio at bottom of article.

Altririk Higgins Philadelphia man charged with attempted murder stabbing 80-year-old NJ woman multiple times at Audubon Acme Parking Lot as she loaded groceries into her car.

A Philadelphia man has been arrested on attempted murder for stabbing an 80 year old woman multiple times as she loaded groceries into her car at a Camden, NJ, supermarket parking lot.

Altririk Higgins, 40, was arrested on Sunday afternoon, and charged with attempted murder and weapons offenses, according to a press release by the Camden County prosecutor and the Audubon police.

Authorities said that the woman, who was not identified, was stabbed ‘multiple times’ Sunday afternoon in the parking lot of the Acme store on West Nicholson Road in Audubon.

The 80 year old woman was observed ‘with blood coming out of her side’ as horrified witnesses rushed to the woman’s aid and tried applying pressure to her wounds.

‘I don’t know why he would do this to me,’ Mary Jacobs recalled the victim saying, according to WTXF-TV. ‘I just don’t know why.’

No known motive

The victim was taken to Cooper University Hospital, where she remained in stable condition, NJ.com reported.

Higgins, who was arrested by Audubon police officers, is being held at the Camden County Correctional Facility, police said.

No known motive for the attack which took place during broad daylight was known.