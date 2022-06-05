South Street shooting in Philadelphia Saturday night leaves 3 dead, 11 injured, with one gunman suspect being treated for wounds. No arrests made.

At least three people were killed and at least 11 injured when multiple people opened fire amid revelry along the South Street area of Philadelphia Saturday night, police said.

Officers were patrolling the area when they heard gunfire shortly before midnight, Philadelphia Police Inspector D.F. Pace said, adding the officers observed ‘several active shooters shooting into the crowd.’

A police source told ABC Philadelphia that when officers arrived at the scene just before midnight, they encountered a male suspect who was firing into a crowd.

An officer shot three times at the suspect. No officers were injured in the shooting.

Surveillance video captured (see immediately below) the moment ‘dozens of shots’ ringing out for 50 seconds as people walked around amid the ‘crowded’ area.

WATCH: A Nest camera from Downtown Charleston captured last night’s shooting on South Street. Numerous people can be seen walking around before dozens of shots ring out for roughly 50 seconds. People can be seen running and heard screaming. @WCBD pic.twitter.com/Sjk4B16jxh — Riley Benson (@RealRileyBenson) May 31, 2022

Surveillance video from a local business shows pandemonium after shots ring out near South & 3rd streets in Philadelphia last night just before midnight. pic.twitter.com/XLqGWEXAu1 — Marcus Espinoza (@MarcusFOX29) June 5, 2022

🚨BREAKING: At least ten shot near South and 4th Streets in Philadelphia just after 11:30p. At least one of the wounded has been pronounced dead, per police. Seven victims transported to Jefferson. Conditions unknown. Same area where a shooting happened last weekend. pic.twitter.com/Fe4ZwJIhjJ — LockharTVMedia (@LockharTVMedia) June 5, 2022

‘Corridor of entertainment’

South Street is ‘known for being a corridor of entertainment’ with multiple bars and restaurants, Pace said.

‘There were hundreds of individuals just enjoying South Street, as they do every single weekend, when this shooting broke out,’ the official continued.

Two men and a woman were killed.

Two of the fatalities were identified as a 25-year-old woman and 22-year-old man.

Two handguns were recovered at the scene, including one with an extended magazine, Pace said.

The male suspect was among those who were injured and being treated at a local hospital for a non-life threatening injury. It remained unclear what charges were forthcoming. Also unclear were the number of gunmen involved.

Prior to Saturday night’s shooting, were nine separate shootings in Philadelphia between Friday night and Saturday. No arrests have been made in any of those incidents, reports CBS Philadelphia.

There have been at least 239 mass shootings in the U.S so far this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive. CNN and the archive define a mass shooting as one in which at least four people are shot, excluding the shooter.