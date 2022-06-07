Ryker Webb missing 4yr old Lincoln, Montana boy found alive being alone in remote area for 2 days in challenging weather and conditions. Found 2.4 miles from home.

A tragedy averted … A 4-year-old boy who had been missing in northwestern Montana for two days was found on Sunday ‘in good spirits,’ despite being ‘hungry, thirsty, and cold,’ the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office announced.

Ryker Webb disappeared around 3:00 p.m. on Friday afternoon while playing with his family’s dog in the Bull Lake area of the Kootenai National Forest outside of home.

Over the next two days, dog teams and ATVs combed the ground while a boat unit was deployed on the lake and Montana Air National Guard helicopters searched from the sky, along with the use of drones.

‘It was extremely difficult to get the additional air assets into the Bull Lake valley due to very poor weather conditions which consisted of rain, low visibility, and low ceiling,’ the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said, noting that ‘dense vegetation’ also challenged ground searchers.

Several law enforcement agencies and experienced outdoorsman in the area pitched in on the search, while a local Church and supermarket provided meals and other support.

#RykerWebb missing from #Lincoln #Montana. Last seen playing outside his home with his dog on June 3rd . It is reported his father went inside briefly and the Ryker was gone. https://t.co/vENs9bTldz — DxTheMystery (@DxTheMystery) June 5, 2022

On Sunday, as more than 50 people searched the area, Ryker was found about 2.4 miles from where he went missing.

Not immediately clear is how the 4 year old managed to cover the distance amid deteriorating weather and conditions. Also not clear is where the boy’s parents/guardians were when the boy seemingly vanished.

The little boy was taken to a local hospital for an evaluation but was ‘in good spirits and apparently healthy,’ Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said.