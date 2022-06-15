Tyros Rios NJ man sentenced to 30 years for killing estranged girlfriend, Yasemin Uyar and driving with body in trunk in bid to dispose of remains.

A New Jersey man found guilty of murdering his estranged girlfriend and driving with her remains in search of a place to dump them has been sentenced to 30 years jail.

Tyros Rios admitted killing Yasemin Uyar and stuffing her body in the trunk before driving down south with the couple’s toddler son who he had abducted in the car.

Rios disposed of her remains in a wooded area off Interstate 40, Tennessee the Union County Prosecutor’s Office said Tuesday.

An autopsy performed on Uyar, 24, revealed she died from strangulation and blunt force trauma. An investigation determined she was killed by Rios in her Rahway home.

Prior to the discovery of Uyar’s body last summer, there was a frantic search for Rios’ and Uyar’s young son Sebastian Rios. The boy, who was 2 at the time, did not show up for daycare and Uyar didn’t make it to work, prosecutors previously stated.

Couple’s kidnapped son was found unharmed

An Amber Alert was sent to cell phones and broadcasted on electronic billboards along highways in New Jersey and other states. It was also shared widely on social media.

Sebastian Rios was found unharmed in Monterey, Tennessee on July 10 when Tyler Rios was taken into custody. Uyar’s body was found a day later.

Rios, 28, of East Orange, must serve 85% of his 25-year sentence on the manslaughter conviction before he is eligible for parole on that count and then must serve another five years for desecrating human remains, the prosecutor’s office said.