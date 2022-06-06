Memphis woman fires into home with 3 children hoping she hits one...

Johari Jenkins Memphis, Tennessee woman fires into home with 3 children hoping she hits one of them. ‘I hope I hit one of them little b******’.

A Tennessee woman has been accused of firing into a home with multiple children inside, with the intent of fatally striking ‘one of them.’

Johari Jenkins, 25, following her arrest was charged with criminal attempt at first degree murder, aggravated assault and multiple other crimes after an incident at 1100 Breedlove Street, Memphis, on Thursday, 2 May.

The Memphis Police Department were called to the block at around 5.30pm after reports from the victim and her three children, who were all inside the home, claiming a woman allegedly firing into the property.

An affidavit cited by WREG revealed that the children, who later identified Jenkins in a six-person photo line-up, shooting once into the floor of their home and saying: ‘I hope I hit one of them little b******’.

Jenkins allegedly then walked into the roofed outdoor passage between the house and the garage and ‘intentionally fired’ four or five times into the living room window.

Woman, 23, arrested for shooting in Memphis home with children inside https://t.co/MsxRPLAAdE via @MailOnline

Johari Jenkins has been charged with criminal attempt at first degree murder, aggravated assault and multiple other charges — B 1776 Gallagher (@Gally66kg) June 6, 2022

Identified in a six person photo line-up

Investigators spoke to a witness who was in from a nearby apartment, who said she heard ‘several shots’.

The witness also said she heard the shooter, allegedly 23-year-old Jenkins, say: ‘Since I already got a charge on me, I might as well get another one today by killing you and your kids b****.’

Police say the witness also identified Jenkins in a six-person photo line-up FOX13 reported.

Another witness, who was inside her home nearby on the same night of the shooting, said she saw Jenkins with a firearm in her possession, and was shooting inside the second floor of her neighbor’s home.

This second witness, who also identified Jenkins in a photo line-up, heard Jenkins tell the victim: ‘I hope I hit one of your kids and I’m going to kill you next b****.’

They added that Jenkins threw a glass bottle at the victim’s car, which shattered the windshield. Documents said that Jenkins allegedly kicked out the back window as well.

Court records say that Jenkins does not have bond information. The 23-year-old is due in court on June 6.

Not immediately clear was the motive behind the gun attack.