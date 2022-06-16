Chukwuebuka Nwobodo wanted in Felicia Johnson Houston woman murder. Googled how to be a serial killer and other ominous searches.

A Houston man wanted for the murder and dismemberment of a local woman is reported to have searched ‘how to be a serial killer,’ among other ominous phrases, online before disappearing, according to cops.

Chukwuebuka Nwobodo, 28, faces charges of murder and tampering with evidence in connection to the April 16 disappearance and murder of Felicia Johnson, 24, the Houston Police Department said in a press release.

Nwobodo allegedly agreed to pay Johnson $500 to meet up with her over Snapchat, according to court records obtained by FOX 26 Houston.

Investigators say that on April 17, Nwobodo bought a power saw, towels and trash bags. He also Googled phrases including ‘how to be a serial killer,’ ‘how to get away with murder,’ ‘can bleach destroy DNA,’ along with the ‘most forested part of Houston.’ He also searched for ‘Houston escorts,’ according to court documents.

Detectives questioned Nwobodo on May 13, when they found a gun, gloves, a large kitchen knife and a shovel in his car, but he was released afterward and has not been seen since.

Warning for sex industry workers

Johnson was reported missing from the InterContinental Houston – Medical Center hotel at 6750 Main Street on April 16 after her blood-covered phone was discovered off a roadway in Bear Creek Pioneers Park.

Detectives later determined that Nwobodo picked up Johnson from an apartment complex at 3233 Windchase Boulevard and took her to his apartment at 14935 South Richmond Avenue — her last known location.

Evidence recovered by cops suggests ‘Nwobodo killed Johnson inside his apartment’ before disposing of her body and personal belongings in Bear Creek Pioneers Park ‘at some point within the next few days’ after April 16, the Houston PD said in a press release.

Surveillance video from a local Wal-Mart allegedly showed Nwobodo — with a bandaged hand — April 16 and 17, buying items including towels, trash bags and a flashlight, according to court records. He also bought a pruning saw from Home Depot.

Johnson had reportedly come to Houston from her home in California for a job interview but, when she arrived, she was turned away according to Oxygen. Police say they found online advertisements with her picture on various sex worker websites, including one made on a site called ‘skipthegame’ shortly before she disappeared.

Johnson’s presumed murder has since led to Houston Police issuing a warning to the thousands of women working in the sex industry, who might now be a target.

The woman’s body according to officials has yet to be found. Nwobodo remains wanted and at large.

The Houston PD is asking anyone with information about the incident to contact the Department’s Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.