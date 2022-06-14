Casselberry murder suicide leaves 4 dead, after man shoots and kills two women and a child at Florida home before killing himself. No known motive.

A child and three adults were shot and killed in an apparent triple murder-suicide in Central Florida,Tuesday morning, police said.

Officers and Seminole County Sheriff’s Deputies raced to an apartment in the 2300 block of Coawood Court in Casselberry at around 7:15 a.m. after they received a 911 call from a male victim, saying he had been shot, ClickOrlando reported.

When law enforcement officers entered the home, they found four people suffering from gunshot wounds: two women, one man and a boy.

‘Paramedics provided trauma care to the injured and transported at least one patient from the scene,’ Casselberry police said in a statement. ‘Tragically, all four individuals succumbed to their injuries and are deceased.’

According to investigators, the gunman, a male, shot the two female victims along with a juvenile under the age of 18, before turning the firearm on themselves, WESH reported.

No known motive

‘The scene is contained and there are no suspects outstanding, nor is there any danger to the public at this time,’ police said.

The names of the shooter and victims have not yet been released. No information was provided about a possible motive.

Casselberry police is being assisted by Seminole County Sheriff’s Office in the investigation.