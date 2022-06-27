Brittany Macon Atlanta Subway worker shot dead by 36 year old man upset over too much mayonnaise on sandwich. Second worker, Jada Statum survives shooting. Both women started working at outlet less than a month ago.

A 36 year old man has been arrested for fatally shooting an employee and injuring another at an Atlanta Subway restaurant after complaining over ‘too much mayo on his sandwich,’ police said.

The shooter fired a handgun at two workers, a 26-year-old woman who died of her wounds and a 24-year-old woman who was in critical condition, Deputy Police Chief Charles Hampton Jr. told reporters. The injured woman’s 5-year-old child was in the restaurant at the time.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution identified the dead woman as Brittany Macon. The injured woman was identified as Jada Statum. Both women had only just started working at the Northside Drive outlet less than a month ago according to WSBTV.

The incident started about 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Hampton said, when a man ‘who could not resolve the conflict’ over his order opened fire.

Police arrested a 36-year-old Atlanta man, thought to be the gunman ‘close’ to the fast food restaurant Sunday night after a someone called in a tip, Hampton said. Authorities to date have declined to publicly identity the alleged gunman.

Shooter was return customer

‘There was something wrong with the sandwich that made him so upset that he decided to take out his anger on two of the employees,’ Hampton said.

Willie Glenn, a co-owner of the restaurant, said the women were ‘model employees’ who had started working there about three weeks ago, WSB-TV reported.

‘It breaks my heart to know that someone has the audacity to point a weapon and shoot someone for as little as too much mayonnaise on a sandwich,’ Glenn the news station.

Newly hired starts make circa $9 an hour according to a composite of salaries at the fast food vendor.

Glenn said the shooter had been in the store before without incident.

Hampton told reporters that he was ‘frustrated’ by ‘gun owners who don’t make the right decisions’ and by momentary impatience that can hurt families forever.

‘I want the focus to be on the gun violence,’ he said. ‘Yes, it’s a sandwich, but, more importantly, someone who failed to resolve a conflict by just walking away, having a conversation … decided to take actions into his hands, and now we have families who are devastated.’

Atlanta homicides

The 5-year-old will undergo counseling, Hampton said.

Responding to the shooting, Subway released the following statement:

‘Our deepest condolences go out to the families and friends of those attacked in what was a senseless act of violence. At this time, our main concern is for the franchisees’ team members and guests who were inside the restaurant. We have reached out to the franchisees to extend our support to their team during this difficult time.’

Atlanta has had more than 70 homicides in 2022, a 19 percent increase from the same period in 2021, according to the latest data from the Atlanta Police Department. It had 160 homicides in 2021, the highest total since 1996, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.