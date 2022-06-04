: About author bio at bottom of article.

4 yr old Germantown boy shot in the face dies

4 year old Germantown boy shot dead: Intentional or accidental? Boy was with his father with boy’s mother en route to pick up boy. Police decline to provide case details pending further investigation.

A 4-year-old child was shot and killed in Germantown, Wednesday afternoon.

Germantown Spokesperson Jessica Comas said the Germantown Police Department is investigating the child’s death involving a firearm in the 2900 block of South Germantown Road, Tennessee. The boy died after being shot in the face.

Police responded to a 911 call on South Germantown Road around 3:53 p.m according to commercialappeal.

Not immediately clear is how the boy came to be shot in the boy and the owner of the weapon.

Germantown police continue to decline saying whether the boy’s shooting death was accidental or intentional. At the time of the shooting, the child was with his father WREG reported.

‘It’s a pretty safe neighborhood.’

Of note, the boy’s mother was en route to pick up her son, when the boy was shot.

Investigators were observed coming in and out of a garage where the boy was shot.

Told a neighbor, ‘It’s surprising. We normally don’t hear gunshots around here. If at all. It’s a pretty safe neighborhood.’

Asked if anyone was facing any charges, investigators told reporters that they were not able to release that information.