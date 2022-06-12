12 year old boy robs Hartford, Michigan gas station with grandad’s gun caught on video. Boy tells cops he did armed hold up not for money.

Video footage has captured the moment a 12 year old boy holding up a Michigan gas station while brandishing a gun, as he demanded money from the cashier.

Footage shows the 12 year old child waiting calmly in line in the town of Hartford, with his hand in his backpack as a customer in front of him pay for gas.

When he reaches the front of the line, video shows him taking out a 9mm handgun from his black bag and demanding money the female cashier.

To ensure she sees his request as legitimate the boy fires a round into the ceiling.

The woman behind the counter flinches, before pulling out a bag of money from the safe and handing it over to the boy, demanding that he ‘Get out!’

Armed 12-year-old boy robs West Michigan gas station, shots fired. Who do we blame? pic.twitter.com/anrcBFtBFi — Gabriel Shoe™ (@Gabriel_Shoe) June 5, 2022

Told classmate of hold-up plan

As the boy leaves he attempts to reload his gun but it jams. One of the shell casings can be seen falling to the floor.

The child then calmly walks out as if nothing had happened.

Just before 4pm on Wednesday, 911 dispatchers received the call about the armed robbery at the Marathon gas station on East Main Street – just one block from the police station.

The boy was promptly picked up by cops minutes later.

The 12 year old has since been charged with armed robbery, assault with a dangerous weapon, and discharge of a firearm.

Officers believe the child told another pupil at his school about his plan to carry out the armed robbery before obtaining the weapon from his grandfather’s locked safe.

The grandfather, who is the child’s legal guardian, told police he did not know that his grandson could access the safe.

‘He told us he didn’t do it for the money’

The boy, who attends Hartford Middle School is currently in custody at the Allegan County Juvenile Center and will remain there until a hearing later this month.

‘I thought he was a kid, not even 10 years old,’ the store clerk, called Jessica, told News Channel 3.

Police say they were not given any motive by the boy as to why he carried out the robbery.

‘Every day I’m seeing something new at this job. I’ve been a full-time police officer for 38 years. What really flabbergasted me is that he showed no emotion,’ Hartford Lt. Mike Prince said.

‘He told us he didn’t do it for the money. He said he would’ve thrown the money into the sewer. He wouldn’t give us an explanation why he did it.’