Laurence Green Clearwater Florida father fatally stabs daughter to death trying to break up fight with boyfriend and dad.

‘You were my hero.’ A Florida father stabbed his daughter to death when she tried to break up a fight between him and her boyfriend Sunday evening, Clearwater police said.

Laurence Randell Green, 51, was booked on manslaughter charge following the fatal stabbing of his daughter Sidney Green, 22, at the Bay Cove Apartments complex in Clearwater, cops said.

Laurence Green, of Clearwater, stabbed Sidney Green as she ‘tried to break up a fight’ between her father and boyfriend late Sunday, police said in a Facebook statement.

Investigators declined to say what led to the dispute between father and the girlfriend’s boyfriend, while saying Sidney Green died from her injuries at a hospital.

Laurence Green frequently posted on Facebook about his daughters, including Sidney, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

‘Incredible relationship’ between father and daughter

In a post from February, he noted the ‘incredible relationship’ he enjoyed with Sidney in the past 22 years, calling her his ‘energy’ and ‘fire’ in a lengthy post on her birthday.

‘You’ve shown me the fear in your heart and how brave you were to ask for my hand to help you through it,’ the father wrote. ‘You’ve given me the strength to believe because through my darkest hour when I awoke you were my hero.’

‘Thank you,’ Sidney replied. ‘I love you.’

‘I know,’ the woman’s father responded.

The name of Sidney’s Green boyfriend was not released and it’s unclear whether he was injured in the fight, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

Laurence Green remains held at the Pinellas County Jail.