Memphis woman back in jail after shooting 12 yr old boy one...

A Tennessee woman is back behind bars after allegedly firing a gun into a crowd and striking a 12-year-old boy one day after she was released on bond on separate charges.

Latroya Lemons, 35, was arrested on Tuesday after she allegedly opened gunfire from a vehicle at a Memphis home where the child had been playing last Wednesday, hitting him in the leg, Fox 13 reported.

It remained unclear what led up to the shooting.

The incident followed Lemons being taken into custody earlier in the week for harassment charges after she allegedly threatened to kill her ex-boyfriend. She was locked up and released on bond on those charges the day before the 12-year-old was shot, records show.

Police said she pulled up on the home to find her ex-boyfriend and opened fire. Witnesses identified Lemons as the shooter who fired five shots from a gray Cadillac, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office stated.

Latroya faces numerous new charges, including six counts of aggravated assault, six counts of reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon and four counts of violating bail conditions. The woman’s bond was set at $500,000.