Julissa Thaler Minnesota mom charged with 6 yr old son murder after winning custody case against dad after Eli Hart’s body is found stuffed in car trunk.

A Minnesota mother who was awarded custody of her 6-year-old son amid a custody battle with the child’s father was arrested for allegedly killing him, after the boy’s body was found stuffed in a car trunk.

Police found Eli Hart’s body in the trunk of Julissa Thaler‘s Chevy Impala during a traffic stop in Mound, Minnesota, on Friday morning, according to ABC 5 Eyewitness News.

Thaler, 28, was arrested after cops noticed blood on the interior of the mother’s car and searched the car. The cause of death was not made public.

The macabre discovery comes despite the boy’s father, Tory Hart, making numerous complaints about Thaler’s drug and mental health problems only to be rebuffed by the courts.

Despite the father’s complaints, Julissa Thaler was awarded full parental custody just 10 days before Eli’s body was discovered.

How did the courts get this one so wrong?

Tory Hart’s fiancée Josie Josephson told Fox9 that the court failed Eli by handing the boy to his mother despite her mental health and substance abuse issues.

‘No matter how many cries we cried, they ignored us,’ Josephson told FOX9. ‘No matter how many warning signs there were.’

Family court documents also show that several social workers were concerned with Thaler’s mental health, unstable living situation and criminal history and objecting to giving the mother full custody of the 6 year old WCCO reported.

Documents shared on social media indicated Thaler receiving numerous traffic infractions for speeding or using a phone while driving along with the mother having a hearing in June regarding the theft of pharmaceuticals.

Another document noted that the mom was jeopardizing her son’s relationship with his biological father, despite the fact that he seemed to be a ‘stabilizing force’ in the boy’s life.

Eli was placed into family foster care in January 2021 and remained with Stephen and Nikita Kronberg for 11 months, until Thaler was given temporary custody in December. Nikita Kronberg said that she and Eli’s family — including his father — fought to keep the boy away from Thaler.

Tory Hart wasn’t able to have a relationship with his son until the beginning of 2021 due to Thaler’s efforts to block him from his life, according to Nikita Kronberg.

Numerous fears

‘I feared if she got custody back, that she would harm Eli, if not worse,’ Kronberg told WCCO Sunday. ‘I instantly responded with, you know, this is a dangerous situation for Eli. You know, I fear for his safety if he’s returned to her. There’s numerous things I had brought up that were concerning that I had noticed.’

The foster parent said the bond between the 6 year old and his father was powerful from the very start.

‘Eli fell in love with his father and loved spending time with him,’ Nikita Kronberg wrote on a GoFundMe page. ‘Tory was excited to make up for all the lost years and was thrilled to start teaching his son how to fish and ride a bike with no training wheels.’

Instead, Tory Hart is organizing a funeral for his young son.