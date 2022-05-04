Road rage mom shoots teen in face after following car for 15...

Brittney Alyssa Griffith road rage driver shoots teen in face after following car for 15 miles along I-20 in Georgia following altercation.

Georgia authorities have arrested a woman accused of shooting a teenager during a road rage incident Sunday afternoon.

Brittney Alyssa Griffith, 30, was driving a black sedan in the eastbound lanes along Interstate 20 around 4:40 p.m with her three young children when the mother proceeded to follow a vehicle for about 15 miles after being cut off.

Douglasville police said Griffith had been following the victim’s car on I-20 since they left Villa Rica, where some sort of road rage altercation occurred.

During the chase, Griffith fired a gun, shooting a teen girl in the face who was a passenger in the vehicle she was chasing.

One of the teens in the other car was able to snap a photo of Griffith pointing a gun at them, WSB-TV reported. Following the shooting, the mom went to get her nails done.

Inches from irreparable damage or death

The victim, identified as 17 year old girl, Ashlyn Crouch was taken to a nearby hospital where she was operated on.

The bullet according to the victim’s mother entered her daughter from behind her ear, and came out through the side of her eye, WAGA-TV reported citing officials. The girl was expected to survive.

Dianna Crouch told WSB the bullet ‘missed everything that it needed to miss; God is good’ and that her daughter’s eyesight is not permanently damaged.

Detectives said Griffith had three children, ages 4 to 9, in the car with her when she fired the shot.

Griffith turned herself in Sunday night before appearing in front of a judge Monday morning 11Alive reported.

Appearing in front of Judge Susan Camp with the Douglas County Magistrate Court, Brittney Griffith claimed that she tossed the weapon from the incident into the Chattahoochee River after the alleged shooting.

Griffith is charged with three counts of third-degree cruelty to children, four counts of aggravated assault, and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

The mother of three who was denied bond remains in custody.