Amber Bowling Manchester Kentucky woman pleads guilty to throwing newborn baby in trash bag and throwing it over a 2nd story balcony and killing it.

A Kentucky woman has pled guilty to murdering her newborn son on the eve of an upcoming murder trail.

Amber Lashae Bowling, 25, settled on a plea agreement Monday, with the recommended sentence being 40 years in prison, according to WKYT.

The baby boy was found dead in trash bag among leaves at a Manchester, Clay County apartment complex the morning of Dec 11, 2018, police previously said.

Local man Paul Herd was returning home from a 12-hour overnight work shift when he made the discovery, WLEX reported. The baby was just several hours old, officials said at the time.

‘It’s heartbreaking,’ Kentucky State Police Trooper Lloyd Cochran said at the time. ‘Baffles your mind thinking about who could have done this and why.’

‘No words to explain…’

‘I cried,’ neighbor Sharon Wager said. ‘I cried. There are no words to explain, there are no words for what’s happened here.’

She said that she and other neighbors did not know of anyone in the area being pregnant.

Authorities eventually arrested Bowling on Dec. 12, 2018, charging the mother with murder. She was declared competent to stand trial.

According to cops, Bowling said she gave birth on Dec. 9 of that year. She placed the baby, who was crying, in the trash bag. She tossed the newborn over the upstairs–second-story–banister of the apartment complex.

The child died from blunt-force trauma, sustaining fractured ribes, a cranial fracture, and brain bleeding WBRC previously reported. The mother was indicted on one count of murder.

Not immediately clear is why the mother had declined to exercise her right to Safe Haven laws that allows for a child to be dropped off without fear of prosecution with a Safe Haven provider, including hospitals, fire stations, on-duty firefighters or emergency medical technicians, and designated private welfare agencies, adoption agencies and churches. The presiding stipulation is that the child must be unharmed.

Sentencing is set for June 27.