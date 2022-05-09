Francisco Lupian Houston man arrested after 9yr old boy shoots 4yr old brother dead with uncle’s loaded gun after moments before being shown how the weapon worked.

A 32 year old Texas man is facing charges after his 9 year old nephew shot dead his four year old brother with a loaded gun belonging to the uncle, after moments before showing the siblings how to use the firearm.

The shooting took place Monday at a home on Guston Hall Lane in the Houston suburb of Katy.

The 4-year-old victim died at Texas Medical Center on Thursday.

The siblings’ uncle, Francisco Lupian, was charged as a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, Lupian was visiting his sister and her family, and had allowed his nephews to handle his Glock handgun.

The unemployed construction worker according to court documents had shown the boys how to ‘charge’ the gun by ‘pulling the slide back.’

Witnesses told the authorities that Lupian had left his loaded gun on top of a dresser in a bedroom next to a spare magazine with six rounds in it, KHOU11 reported.

On Monday, the 4-year-old boy entered the bedroom holding his uncle’s gun, but his older brother took the weapon away from him.

The 9-year-old then allegedly ‘charged’ the weapon, pointed it at his younger brother and pulled the trigger, striking the boy in the head.

The older boy later told detectives that he did not know the gun was loaded, and that he did not think it would fire.

The 4 year old younger brother, identified as Ryan Jaziel Gomez would die from his injuries three days later.

When questioned by cops, Lupian allegedly admitted that the gun used in the shooting belonged to him, and that he knew he was not supposed to have it in his possession because he was convicted of evading arrest, a felony, in August 2012, KTRK reported.

Lupian, who is married and has a 7-year-old child, made his initial court appearance Wednesday with a judge setting the man’s bond at $100,000.