Takila Gross p regnant Mississippi mom of 2 and innocent bystander killed by stray bullet during bar fight that broke out in Marshall County. Andre Norman arrested.

A pregnant Mississippi woman was killed after being struck by stray bullet after an early morning bar fight broke out over the weekend.

Takila Gross, 30, a mother of two was inside a car near Roosevelt’s Club in Marshall County when gunfire erupted during a fight outside the location at about 2:30 a.m., WREG-TV reported.

Gross was struck in the head and pronounced dead at the scene.

‘She was with friends and they were just having a little night out and she was just an innocent bystander. She was actually on her phone when it happened,’ Gross’ mother, Jacgueline Brownlee, told WREG.

‘She was just always smiling. She never met a stranger. People always just attached themselves to her,’ the mother said of her daughter.

Investigators said that Andre Norman, 38, and another man got into a fight outside the club and that Norman left and returned with a gun, firing as many as three shots. One of them hit Gross.

Following the shooting, Norman fled the scene, but was later captured. Cops also recovered a handgun.

Norman has been charged with first-degree murder and is being held on a $1 million bond. He’s due in court again on May 2.