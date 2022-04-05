Shawn Sturgeon drunk husband runs over and kills Charlotte Sturgeon at Salt Lake City International Airport parking garage after returning with wife from vacation trip.

A 29-year-old woman has died upon returning from a vacation trip when her husband ‘accidentally’ ran over and killed his wife with their SUV at a Salt Lake City International Airport parking garage according to Utah police.

Shawn Christopher Sturgeon, 38, faced a charge of vehicular homicide with criminal negligence of DUI for alcohol or drugs, Salt Lake City police stated in a news release.

Charlotte Sturgeon, 29, died at a hospital after being run over by the couple’s SUV as driven by her husband on the second floor of a short-term parking garage at the airport at 2:39 p.m Monday, April 4, according to Deseret News.

The couple along with their small child had just returned to Salt Lake City from a vacation KSL reported.

‘Victim’s legs can be seen flailing about as he continues to reverse’

Officers said surveillance video shows Shawn Sturgeon placing the child in the rear passenger seat of the vehicle before he gets behind the wheel, and the vehicle’s brake lights turn on.

Charlotte Sturgeon, according to police, was standing in the open rear passenger door when her husband begins to reverse the vehicle.

‘The victim’s legs can be seen flailing about as he continues to reverse, being dragged, which causes her to fall to the ground under the vehicle,’ police said.

Officers allege Shawn Sturgeon then drove forward, running over his wife with the rear passenger tire and driving 10 feet before stopping.

A #Utah man ran over his wife in a #SaltLakeCity airport parking garage and killed her after they returned from vacation, police said.Shawn Christopher Sturgeon, 38, was charged with automobile homicide. pic.twitter.com/Cil1kmLzBT — Crisis7 (@Crisis7_) April 5, 2022

Criminally negligent

Sturgeon then walked his wife to the vehicle and put her into the passenger seat before police said he drove to ‘the airport parking payment booths where he asked for help.’

Shawn reportedly told police that he ‘accidentally ran her over,’ with authorities determining that the man who ‘reeked of alcohol’ was under the influence of alcohol along with displaying ‘glassy bloodshot eyes.’

Police tried to assist the critically injured woman, with attending paramedics attempting to perform life-saving efforts in the parking garage and at the hospital, only for the woman to shortly after die from her sustained injuries.

Shawn was arrested under a Utah law that states a person can be brought into custody for an automobile homicide investigation if the driver ‘operates a motor vehicle in a negligent manner causing the death of another and has a blood-alcohol content above the legal limit of 0.05 percent.’

Shawn was booked into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail where he was booked with DUI vehicular homicide and criminal negligence and where he remains held with no bond.

Police are not releasing further details on the death, which did not affect airport operations.