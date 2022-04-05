Mac Lewis Sellersburg Indiana stepdad shoots Elizabeth Bennett Lewis dead in front of victim’s 11 year old daughter and ten year old friend.

A 11-year-old girl frantically called 911 as her mother was being gunned down by her stepfather, according to Indiana authorities.

Mac Lewis is alleged to have shot Elizabeth Bennett Lewis, 36, in front of her daughter and the child’s 10-year-old friend at the family’s Sellersburg home Friday, according to the Clarks County Sheriff’s Office.

The two kids were ‘in close proximity’ when Lewis was shooting the gun, authorities said according to WDRB.

‘Multiple gunshots were found throughout several rooms and areas in the residence,’ according to a news release from the sheriff’s office. ‘The initial 911 caller of this incident was Ms. Lewis’s child; she had called while Mac Lewis was still actively firing his gun throughout the house and ultimately shooting and killing her mother.’

When sheriff’s deputies arrived at the scene, they found Bennett Lewis, who worked as a nurse, dead with multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

Senseless act of violence

Lewis had fled the home by the time authorities arrived but was later arrested by Sellersburg police after being pulled over on a state road WHAS11 reported.

Mac Lewis is not the father of the 11-year-old girl, sheriff’s officials said.

The stepdad is charged with murder, attempted murder and criminal recklessness with a firearm and remains held without bond.

Prosecutor Jeremy Mull said additional charges may come based on the fact Lewis allegedly shot his gun with children in the home WAVE3 reported.

‘They are obviously traumatized,’ said Mull, referring to the two young girls.

A report via the Louisville Courier Journal identified the victim as the daughter of Tony Bennett, a Republican former education czar in both Indiana and Florida.

Larry Wilder, a rep for the family of Bennett Lewis, told the nypost, ‘The Bennett family has asked that they be given a moment alone to grieve the loss of Lizzie to this senseless act of violence.

Victim remembered

‘They ask that everyone take a moment to recall her as an amazing mother, a devoted sister and a beloved daughter.

‘Lizzie gave her short life to caring and helping others,’ the spokesman said. ‘Her choice of becoming a nurse was just an extension of her desire to make the world a better place for everyone. She will be missed by her two children, her family and everyone that knew and loved her.’

Not immediately clear is what led to the stepdad shooting dead his wife.

Lewis is scheduled to return to court for arraignment on Tuesday.