: About author bio at bottom of article.

Missing Wisconsin doctor found dead on hiking trail a week after going...

Kelsey Musgrove missing Middleton, Wisconsin surgeon found dead on Potato River Falls hiking trail a week after going missing.

A Wisconsin doctor was found dead on a hiking trail Sunday — a week after she was reported missing by family.

Kelsey Musgrove, MD, a 26-year-old cardiothoracic surgery fellow at the University of Wisconsin, shared that she had reached Potato River Falls in Gurney on March 26, Iron County Sheriffs said in a press release Sunday.

On March 30, police in her hometown of Middleton, Wis. asked sheriffs to search the area for the missing woman, officials said.

‘All indications at the scene and information from family and friends lead us to believe she had gone hiking along Potato River and had not returned to her vehicle,’ the sheriff’s office wrote.

Authorities found Musgrove’s vehicle in the parking area at Potato River Falls and discovered her body near the 90-foot waterfall on April 3, according to the release.

Potato River Falls during the summer. pic.twitter.com/mb7InN7jFY — Danny Balister (@DannyBalister) October 11, 2016

No foul play suspected The office said they launched an extensive search of Musgrove, utilizing about 25 external agencies from Wisconsin, Michigan and Minnesota.

Search teams ultimately found Musgrove’s body on Sunday morning near Potato River Falls, authorities said.

It was unclear how she died, police said. Foul play was not suspected.

‘We would like to express our sincere condolences to Kelsey’s family,’ police wrote.

According to the hiking review website AllTrails, Potato River Falls is ‘generally’ considered an easy route and takes about 28 minutes to complete. Recent reviewers said the hike is filled with ‘lots of stair steps’ along with offering ‘beautiful waterfall views.’