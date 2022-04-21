: About author bio at bottom of article.

Duluth Minnesota family found dead in home after welfare check. Four members of family shot dead by a suspect experiencing mental health crises. Suspect one of the deceased.

Five family members and a dog were found dead at a Minnesota home after police conducted a welfare check upon receiving a report of a man experiencing a mental health crisis.

The bodies were found after cops in Hermantown got a request to conduct a welfare check of a man in crisis around 11:30 a.m., Wednesday officials said.

Neighbors told The Minnesota Star Tribune that a family of four lived at the family Duluth residence, with two preteen girls.

The fifth deceased person was identified as the mentally unstable man, who ‘had access to weapons,’ police said according to Fox 21.

It was not immediately disclosed how the victims died, how they were related or who was responsible. Police said they were not looking for suspects and that there was no threat to the community.

America’s gun psychopathy continues: 176 mass shootings so far in 2022 (with 4 or more shot). At least 63 involved domestic violence or juvenile victims. The latest: a man killed 4 family members & himself in apparent murder-suicide shooting (Duluth, MN): https://t.co/QG60v8U2t6 — MassShootingTracker (@massshootingtrk) April 21, 2022

The apparent massacre was an ‘unimaginable tragedy’ that ‘is very, very difficult for us,’ Duluth Police Chief Mike Tusken said, according to WDIO-TV.

‘It makes us have heavy, heavy hearts,’ Chief Tusken said.

Of note, Chief Mike Tusken said the property was known to police. No known motive for the apparent multiple murder suicide was given.