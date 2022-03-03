Stephanie Armas Florida mom assaults teacher after parenting criticism

Palmetto middle school mom assaults teacher after criticized over her parenting skills

The apple never falls far from the tree… A 34 year old Florida woman was arrested after police said she assaulted her eighth grader’s teacher during a parent-teacher conference last month.

The incident allegedly occurred on Feb. 14. at Palmetto Middle School in Pinecrest the Miami Herald reported.

According to Miami-Dade Schools Police, the meeting was called because Stephanie Armas’ child was continuing to have issues with other students.

Police said the school principal was present for the meeting, along with an assistant principal and Mayade Ersoff, the child’s social studies teacher.

At one point during the metting, Ersoff told Armas, ‘You need to learn how to raise your child.’

Police said Ersoff’s comment didn’t sit well with Armas, with the mother standing up and striking the teacher on the shoulder.

The mother is alleged to then throw a picture frame at the teacher and spitting on the principal’s desk.

Armas turned herself into police the following day and charged with battery.

She was reportedly booked into Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in west Miami-Dade and was released after posting a $1,500 bond.

She has pleaded not guilty and is due back in court on Tuesday.

Speaking to Local 10 News the involved teacher said she doesn’t believe her comment to Armas was inappropriate.

‘No, because teachers are human beings and especially in this situation with COVID – with everything that we’ve gone through – the disrespect by a lot of the students and some of the parents, it’s just out of control,’ Ersoff said.

A representative from Miami-Dade County Public Schools said they are aware of the incident and are investigating.

‘The Miami-Dade County Public Schools community, including employees and visitors, is reminded to do its part by serving as positive role models for the students of this District, and avoid disrupting the safe and positive learning environment that is expected at all of our schools,’ a statement from the district read.