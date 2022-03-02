: About author bio at bottom of article.

Scott Mattison Glendale Heights IL man shot dead during traffic dispute in Streamwood road rage shooting incident. Suspect driver yet to be charged.

A father-of-two embroiled with another driver in a traffic dispute has died after being repeatedly shot as he leaned into the driver’s vehicle in a road rage incident in Chicago over the weekend.

The shooting took place on Sunday in Streamwood just before 5:20 p.m. in the area of Bartlett and Oltendorf roads, after the two drivers pulled over during a confrontation CBS Chicago reported.

Dashcam footage showed Scott Mattison, 46, of Glendale Heights who was driving a blue Ford pickup truck on Bartlett Road, getting out of his truck and approaching a white Ford sedan.

Video captured Mattison arguing with the sedan driver and reaching into the car’s open window, only to be shot.

The father of two is seen sprawling backwards and slumping onto the road.

Suspect driver yet to be charged pending further investigation

Mattison was rushed to AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the white Ford, whose identity had yet to be released by police was arrested on Monday.

As of Tuesday evening, no charges had been announced ‘pending further investigation’, according to Streamwood Police.

Authorities to date declined to offer further details leading into the road rage shooting.

News of Mattison’s shooting death led to friends and colleagues expressing disbelief.

‘He didn’t deserve to die; to be gunned down the way he was,’ Kevin Polka, who was Mattison’s boss and one of his closest friend, told CBS Chicago. ‘He always was about his daughters,’ he added.

The pair worked together at Polka’s small business, called Paragon Mechanic Inc. Mattison worked as a Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning installer (HVAC).

Why did Scott approach and lean into other driver’s car?

When asked if he was stunned when Mattison got out of his work truck to approach the other driver and lean into the man’s vehicle, Polka said:

‘I don’t know if it surprised me, of if I just – I know if he didn’t, he would be here today. Scott made mistakes, he did. He wasn’t perfect by any means.’

Arick Lopez, who was walking nearby with his dogs during the incident, recorded parts of it on his cellphone.

‘I heard a couple shots,’ Lopez said. ‘There was arguing, one thing led to another, and consequences came.’

The argument now leaves two young girls without a father – and a friend with many unanswered questions.

‘If every time someone screws up, if that’s the consequence, where are we at?’ Polka said. ‘What are we left with?’

Mattison’s co-workers have set up a fundraiser on GoFundMe to help his daughters and to cover funeral costs.

$13,285 of a $30K goal had been raised as of Wednesday morning.