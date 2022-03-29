Newborn found dead at McDonald’s Phoenix, Arizona bathroom as police seek to identify female suspect who they believe left the child there. Autopsy in process.

Arizona police are searching for a woman after a dead newborn baby boy was found inside a McDonald’s restaurant bathroom over the weekend.

The Phoenix Fire Department pronounced the baby boy dead after responding to a call at a Phoenix McDonald’s on Sunday afternoon, circa 2pm. According to the Arizona Republic, surveillance footage shows a woman exiting the bathroom before the baby was found.

Police said no suspects are in custody and an autopsy is pending. They believe there are witnesses who left the restaurant before their arrival.

The woman in the surveillance footage was wearing a black Calvin Klein shirt, black pants, and sandals. Her identity was not immediately known.

It remained unclear if the newborn boy was alive at the time of his birth.

Arizona’s New Safe Haven Law states that a person will not face criminal charges for leaving an unharmed newborn baby with a Safe Haven provider, including hospitals, fire stations, on-duty firefighters or emergency medical technicians, and designated private welfare agencies, adoption agencies and churches. The presiding stipulation is that the child must be unharmed.

Anyone with information regarding this case should call the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-948-6377.