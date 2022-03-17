Greenway Plaza Houston shooting: Motavius Wright worker at Cedar Gate Technologies shoots dead his supervisor. No known motive.

Texas authorities have arrested a man accused of fatally shooting his supervisor to death at Houston’s Greenway Plaza building.

Motavius Wright, 26, was apprehended ten minutes after shooting dead his 48 year old un-identified supervisor outside of his apartment building nearby, police said on Wednesday.

A neighbor at the building where Wright was arrested described unmarked cars surrounding Wright and officers getting out with their guns drawn. The neighbor said Wright put up his hands, and followed orders to get to the ground before being taken into custody.

The neighbor, told KTRK that Wright appeared calm prior to his arrest, given the severity of the crime he had allegedly just committed moments earlier.

‘He seemed calm and relaxed, which is pretty crazy,’ the neighbor identified only as Alejandro said. ‘The guy was compliant and I am grateful because if he wouldn’t have been, I probably would have been shot in the line of fire.’

Police arrested the man accused of shooting and killing his supervisor at work outside his apartment complex. ABC13 sources have identified the suspect as Montavius Wright pic.twitter.com/sCdt0TXTLy — Brooke Taylor (@ABC13Brooke) March 16, 2022

Executive Asst Chief @SatterwhiteLJ Media Briefing on Fatal Shooting at 3800 Cummins https://t.co/HW4YF8k9tj — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) March 16, 2022

Supervisor victim shot in the head

According to Alejandro, Wright was walking toward the lobby of the building before he was surrounded by officers.

According to a press conference, Houston police said both the suspect and the victim working at Cedar Gate Technologies, located on the 10th floor of 20 Greenway Plaza. Houston police received a call at about 12 p.m. that a man was shot and killed, with the suspect nowhere to be found.

Houston Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief Ruy Lozano confirmed the victim was shot in the head.

Police initially believed the suspect was still in the building. Officers went floor to floor searching for Wright, while employees took shelter.

Houston police said that once they were given the suspect’s information, officers went to the suspects address at Fannin Street, where Wright was arrested.

A regard of Motavius Wright’s Linkedln profile describes him working as a help desk representative at Cedar Gate Technologies since December, 2018.

A further reading described Wright as a recent graduate of Georgia Southern University with a bachelor’s degree focusing in Software Development and recently having become certified as an AWS Associate Solutions Architect.

Officers are trying to figure out a motive but are confident the attack was targeted because there was plenty of opportunity to hurt more people inside the busy building.

Wright has since been booked into Harris County jail on a charge of murder. Bond was set at $500K.