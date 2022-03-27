: About author bio at bottom of article.

A Colorado woman has died after falling overboard into whitewater rapids during a boating trip through Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona, park officials said.

Mary Kelley, 68, of Steamboat Springs, was nine days into a boating trip when she fell into the water Thursday morning near Hance Rapid on the Colorado River, the National Park Service said in a statement.

Members of her group pulled her out and attempted CPR on her until authorities arrived.

‘Park rangers were flown into the location with the park helicopter and all resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful,’ park officials said.

Park officials said there was powerful turbulence in the area of the river where she fell because of debris in the water from recent flash floods.

Highly technical

Hance Rapid is considered to be highly technical and is made up of powerful whitewater rapids, according to the park service.

It remained unclear, if any, what type of criteria boating tour operators mandate before boating enthusiasts are cleared for participation.

The National Park Service and the Coconino County Medical Examiner have launched an investigation into the woman’s death.