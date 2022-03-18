Lisa and Anthony Waldron Oswego County NY couple charged with killing cerebral palsy 17 year old teen son after emaciated boy was found unresponsive.

An Oswego County, Upstate NY couple have been accused of causing the death of their 17 year old son with cerebral palsy following the emaciated boy’s death in May.

Lisa and Anthony Waldron were arrested Wednesday and charged with second-degree manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide and first-degree endangering the welfare of an incompetent or physically disabled person.

At the time of their son’s death, the 17 year old was extremely underweight and had bedsores on a significant portion of his body according to the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office.

During their initial arraignment, both parents pleaded not guilty.

Lisa Waldron, 43, the boy’s biological mother was held at the county jail in lieu of a $10,000 bail, $20,000 bond or $50,000 secured bond. Anthony Waldron, 37, the boy’s step-father was held on $20,000 bail, $40,000 bond or $100,000 secured bond.

17 year old cerebral palsy son was rarely seen by neighbors

Anthony Waldron’s bail was double that of his wife’s because of his ‘unwillingness to voluntarily turn himself in’ after a warrant was issued for his arrest, District Attorney Gregory Oakes said Syracuse.com reported.

Oakes also mentioned Anthony Waldron’s previous conviction as a reason for concern. He served about two years in state prison for attempted second-degree burglary before he was paroled in 2004, according to state prison records.

A stay-away order was also issued for Lisa’s 14-year-old daughter, who is reportedly staying with Lisa’s mother. The district attorney’s office reportedly sought the order to prevent Lisa or Anthony from possibly influencing her testimony if she is called as a witness in the case.

Police were called on May 9, 2021 to the Waldron’s Palmero home, 393 County Route 35, after the teen boy with cerebral palsy became unresponsive, deputies said. He was taken to a hospital where he was soon pronounced dead.

In the months after his death, investigators interviewed the boy’s teachers, doctors, parents, and physical and occupational therapists, deputies said. Records were obtained from medical institutions, schools and other agencies involved with his care, deputies said.

In February, a medical examiner ruled the death to be a homicide caused partly because of infection and malnutrition, deputies said.

A neighbor who lives next door to the family’s home said Wednesday he knew Anthony Waldron, but did not remember ever seeing the 17-year-old boy. He said the last time he saw Anthony Waldron was last fall.

Lisa and Anthony Waldron both told the judge at their arraignment they were unemployed, and Anthony Waldron said he was disabled.

Lisa Waldron waived her right to a pretrial hearing and is scheduled to return to the Palermo Town Court on April 4. Anthony Waldron’s pretrial hearing was scheduled for Tuesday.