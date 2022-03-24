Danielle Green Flint Michigan school board president removed from post after attacking treasurer, Laura MacIntyre during Wednesday meeting. Ongoing chasm between board members.

A Michigan city school board president has been removed from her post after ‘viciously’ attacking the board’s Treasurer during a meeting in which she slammed her victim’s head on a table and proceeded to choke her.

Flint Community School Board President Danielle Green was relieved of her duties after she allegedly attacked self described ‘queer mom of three’, Treasurer Laura McIntyre at the Finance Committee meeting, Wednesday morning, circa 10 am.

Superintendent Kevelin Jones told M Live the attack followed the two women earlier becoming embroiled in disagreement over building new schools.

At an emergency meeting later that day where Green was removed, McIntyre, sporting two black eyes, said there was ‘no fight’ leading up to the attack and the ‘only person fighting’ was Green.

She said Green got up and ‘towered’ over her at the finance meeting and started ‘threatening me with her finger.’

‘I was attacked out of nowhere, for no reason.’

‘I stood up to back away at which point she grabbed my throat and then grabbed my hair and slammed my head into the table and started punching me in the head,’ she said. ‘It was not warranted, uncalled for and completely inappropriate. It will not be tolerated and we are taking action tonight.

‘In the moment, I was shocked and surprised. It had never crossed my mind that anything like this would ever escalate like this.

‘There was no fight. There was no argument. This escalated out of nothing and very quickly it was an attack. It was an assault.

‘I’m only here to make sure the truth comes out and justice is served.

McIntyre said she filed a police report and will be pressing charges.

To date Green has not been arrested.

‘Not one of my highlights…’

McIntyre was taken to hospital where she was treated for concussion according to Detroit News.

‘At this point, I plan to pursue this to the full extent of the law and I’m looking at my other legal options as an individual,’ McIntyre said at the meeting, according to ABC 12 News.

Although Green, also a mother of three, was removed from her role as president, she is still allowed to serve on the Board of Education, since she was elected.

The Board decided to have police at all future meetings until further notice, NBC 25 News reported.

Green told ABC 12 News that this ‘is not one of my highlights of my anything, my life, my career, my position in the community.

‘None of this am I proud of. Absolutely not. And this is one incident.

Ongoing clashes between school board members

‘Never in my life would I have thought something like this I will be involved in ever, ever. And I can say this, my record speaks for itself.’

Green was elected president in January and has served as a trustee and a vice president for the last six years. McIntyre was elected Treasurer around the same time Green became president.

Earlier this month, Green, who has a master’s in education, posted on Facebook: ‘I just love my board!!! PERIOD.’

She will be replaced by Board Vice President Joyce Ellis-McNeal for the remainder of Green’s term, which ends in January. .’

Green frequently posts photos showing her at various schools reading to children, including reading her own children’s book. ‘My Smart Girl,’ is part of a seven-book series, although only two are published on Amazon that focuses on teachers helping young girls learn valuable life lessons.

She is also the author of two other books, ‘I Wish I Woulda Known Me Back Then’, and ‘Shoulda Coulda Woulda’, which features a display of leggy girls in short skirts on the cover and is about her ‘hood’ Flint, Michigan, because ‘all hoods have a story.’

Green has dedicated her books to her three daughters, Tia, Alyssa, and Makala.

Wednesday’s incident comes off the back of the Flint School Board members clashing on other issues in recent years, including mask policy, critical race theory and other topics. Two board members also quit in September for unknown reasons the dailymail reported.

The school board also plans to discuss the $150million in federal COVID-19 relief money it received. The board said on Wednesday that it would start strategizing how to spend the funds.