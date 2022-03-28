Will Smith could be stripped of Oscar after hitting Chris Rock according to Academy’s code of conduct and insider grumbling and growing public anger over assault.

Actor, Will Smith could lose his first-ever Oscar award for ‘King Richard’ following his live onstage assault on Chris Rock, Sunday night at Los Angeles’ Dolby Theater according to guidelines and insider grumbling.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, has strict guidelines in its code of conduct, and such an act by the actor may not be acceptable – potentially now leading to the Oscar for Best Actor award to Will Smith now being forfeited.

Chris Rock joked about Jada Pinkett Smith‘s bald head during the Oscars, having made a comparison between Jada and GI Jane, which triggered, husband, Will Smith.

The actor who initially appeared to be laughing along with the joke, soon after stepped on stage and slapped the ‘shocked’ comedian across the face, and as he walked off stage, proceeded to exclaim, ‘Keep my wife’s name out of your f**king mouth!’ and once again upon taking his seat next to Pinkett Smith, assuring shocked attendees and viewers at home that the moment was not a scripted moment or an insider joke.

The incident led to tongues wagging, with one highly placed Hollywood source telling the nypost: ‘It’s basically assault. Everyone was just so shocked in the room, it was so uncomfortable.’

‘I think Will would not want to give his Oscar back, but who knows what will happen now.’

Speculation has mounted as to whether the actor would have to return the Oscar award or what would happen if the actor refused or whether public opinion against the actor forced the Academy into the corner.

Legally, Smith could be in the clear. The Los Angeles Police Department told the tabloid in a statement that it is aware of the incident.

Will Smith should be charged with assault, and should have been removed from the Oscars.

‘LAPD investigative entities are aware of an incident between two individuals during the Academy Awards program,’ a representative told the nypost. ‘The incident involved one individual slapping another. The individual involved has declined to file a police report. If the involved party desires a police report at a later date, LAPD will be available to complete an investigative report.’

According to its conduct code released in 2017 during the sexual misconduct scandal that hit the industry, it emphasizes the importance of upholding the Academy’s values, like inclusion, fostering supportive environments, and respect for human dignity.

Will Smith’s actions while being ‘applauded’ by some as a measure of defending his wife’s honor – nevertheless failed to sit well with many other observers.

