Brynnen Murphy Baton Rouge man shoots dead Kaylen Johnson pregnant girlfriend and then dumps her 2 year old son over a bridge, leaving the boy to die.

The bodies of a pregnant woman and her toddler son were found in Louisiana on Monday, the same day the woman’s boyfriend confessed to killing them sometime last week according to Baton Rouge officials.

Kaylen Johnson, 24, was found deceased on Burbank Drive between Gardere Lane and Ben Hur Road, while Kaden Johnson’s body was discovered on Central Thruway near Frenchtown Road. Brynnen Murphy, 20, confessed to fatally shooting his girlfriend and throwing her 2-year-old son off a bridge and leaving the boy to die WBRZ reported.

Kaylen and Kaden Johnson were last seen on March 5. Murphy is not the slain toddler’s father. Kaylen was reportedly six months pregnant.

‘Throughout the interview process, he gave us the information as to both being deceased, and the locations as to where they were,’ Baton Rouge police Seargent Ljean McKneely told WAFB.

Sources told WBRZ Murphy confessed to shooting and killing Kaylen in the parking lot of his apartment complex on North Harrells Ferry Road. Murphy then allegedly ditched the gun in the same wooded area where Kaylen was found. Kaylen’s son Kaden was reportedly in the car when his mother was shot and when Murphy dumped her body.

JUST IN: 20-year-old Brynnen Murphy was just transported to the EBR Parish Prison. He did not answer our questions. He’s facing 2 counts of first degree murder, for the deaths of Kaylen Johnson, 24, and her 2 y/o son Kayden. @WAFB https://t.co/4wXaWzJzhh pic.twitter.com/BECjcCHFXa — Lester Duhé (@LesterDuhe) March 14, 2022

Boyfriend heard the screaming of toddler after being thrown over bridge as he fled

Murphy allegedly took Kaden — who was alive — to a bridge and threw him off. Sources told WBRZ that Murphy heard the toddler crying as he fled the scene.

Murphy then abandoned Kaylen’s vehicle on a dead-end street near his apartment off North Harrells Ferry.

According to The Advocate, McKneely said they found Kaylen’s car without its license plate. At the time, officers reached out to Murphy but he allegedly refused to speak with them and vanished.

McKneely said the condition of the victims’ bodies suggested they died at least a week before they were found on Monday.

Law enforcement began searching for the mother and child over the weekend after family reported them missing. They said Kaylen had not been heard from since March 5.

Family members said Murphy who was a property maintenance worker was babysitting the toddler on the day the pair vanished.

Murphy was charged with two counts of first-degree murder. If convicted, Murphy faces life in prison.

No known motive to the murders was given.