Anna Dalrymple Alabama woman charged in DUI crash that killed Audra Mary Rogers, pregnant mom of 4 and former powerlifting state champion.

An Alabama woman has been charged in the July crash that killed a pregnant Northport mother of four following a head on DUI crash.

Anna Dalrymple, 36, of Tuscaloosa County is charged with reckless murder in the July 5, 2021, death of Audra Mary Rogers, the 2021 World’s Ms. Alabama Tourism, a bodybuilder, and a 3-time powerlifting state record holder according to her obituary.

Rogers was the mother to four boys and pregnant with her fifth son. Dalrymple is also charged with four counts of first-degree assault or injuries to Rogers’ sons, and domestic violence and reckless endangerment for injuring her own infant daughter in the wreck according to AL.com.

The crash happened at 6:13 p.m. that Monday on U.S. 43, about 10 miles north of Northport.

Authorities said Dalrymple and her infant were traveling north on U.S. 43 in a 2007 Volvo when her vehicle crossed the center line of the roadway. Rogers, driving a Honda Pilot, attempted to avoid a crash by making an evasive maneuver to the right but was unsuccessful and the vehicles collided head-on on the southbound side of the roadway.

Under the influence of prescriptions

Rogers was pronounced on the scene. Her fours sons, who were all wearing seat belts, were taken to area hospitals with serious injuries.

Dalrymple and her infant, who was no restrained, were seriously injured. A search warrant for Dalrymple’s blood was carried out at UAB Hospital immediately after her arrive.

The toxicology report showed Dalrymple was under the influence of methadone, Xanax, Klonopin, and Gabapentin.

The toxicology report did not state if Dalrymple had a prescription for any of the medications. The FDA states that individuals should not ‘drive or operate heavy machinery until they know how [benzodiazepines including Klonopin and Xanax] and [opiods like methadone] affect you.’

Dalrymple was booked into the Tuscaloosa County Jail on Feb. 24 and released the same day after posting $137,500 bond.

Multiple friends of Rogers had posted about her death on Facebook.

‘All of us here at Crunch Tuscaloosa are just devastated by the loss of Crunch Tuscaloosa member and friend Audra Rogers,’ according to a Crunch Fitness Tuscaloosa post. ‘She inspired and motivated and her smile would light up a room.’

A GoFundMe remains in place for the ongoing recovery and care of Rogers’ sons. To date $32K had been raised.

The Rogers family has also filed a civil suit in the case.