Serenity Garnett 7 month old Georgia girl mauled to death by pet dog while staying at relative’s home. Pitbull mix had fatally attacked another dog recently.

A 7-month-old baby girl has died after being mauled to death by a pet dog, Georgia authorities said.

Serenity Garnett, seven months old, was staying with her great-grandmother Migdelia Guadalupe, in the city of Martinez, when the American bulldog/Great Pyrenees mix belonging to the owners of the home where Ms Guadalupe rented a room began to bite WJBF-TV reported.

Serenity was rushed to the AU Medical Center, where she died of her injuries, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said.

Guadalupe suffered non-life-threatening injuries trying to pull the dog away and had to be hospitalized.

Reports told of the animal had been involved in another recent attack.

Dog owner said she was going to get rid of the dog following previous attack

The pit bull type dog that fatally mauled Serenity Garnett, had previously fatally mauled a small dog and injured the small dog’s owner at the property a former tenant who preferred to stay anonymous said.

‘It killed my dog, and it maimed my hands,’ the former tenant who lived at the property told WRDW.

According to the woman, the dog had attacked her Chihuahua, Sage at the property. The owner of the property, Donna Mills owned the dog and had previously been her roommate.

‘She stumbled when she went to go feed the dog. The dog jumped this big, old board they had set up so he couldn’t get out or couldn’t come in the house, came straight down the hallway and snatched my dog. Banged her against the walls, broke her neck, broke her back. It was horrible,’ the un-named woman told MSN.

Afterward, she says Mills told her she was going to give the dog away.

According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, Mills is in jail, but the dog was still living at the property.

‘She never got rid of the dog, and now it’s killed a baby. That is horrible, that is so horrible,’ she said.

Uncontrollable dog

On Wednesday, a neighbor told WJBF that whenever the dog got out of the house, it was hard to get him back inside.

‘She didn’t have the strength to deal with that dog,’ Stephen Fox, a neighbor of the great-grandmother, told WJBF. ‘That dog had muscles coming out the wazoo.’

A vigil is set for Serenity on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in the neighborhood where the attack happened.

Authorities continue to investigate what triggered the fatal dog attack.

The dog is being quarantined for rabies testing pending the investigation.