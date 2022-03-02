Marcelino Olguin, Perris, California foster father arrested on child sex abuse and torture charges of two Turpin sisters after House of Horrors rescue.

From bad to worse… A foster father caring for five children who were saved from the California “house of horrors” where they were held captive has been arrested on child sex abuse and torture charges.

Marcelino Olguin, 63, of Perris, is facing seven counts of committing a lewd and lascivious act on a child after allegedly victimizing two of the 13 Turpin siblings who escaped their parents’ home in 2018, the Daily Mail reported.

Olguin’s 58-year-old wife, Rosa, and his daughter Lennys, 37, are also facing charges of fraud and witness intimidation.

Court documents detailed the abuse, alleging Marcelino targeted two of the Turpin girls, one of whom was under 14, more than 50 times on their upper thighs and buttocks.

The foster dad also forcibly kissed the victims, told them they were ‘sexy’ and recommended that they not wear undershirts, according to an affidavit.

From one set of abusive parents to the next …

The Olguins had a total of nine foster children and threatened five of the Turpin siblings that they wouldn’t see their older sisters and brothers again unless they compiled with the abuse, the Daily Mail reported.

David and Louise Turpin, who were arrested in 2018 after one of their daughters escaped and told authorities she and her siblings ranging in age from 2 to 29 had been starved, kept in squalor and shackled to beds for months at a time in some instances.

In 2019 they pleaded guilty to torturing and abusing their children and were jailed for 25 years to life.

‘I’m sorry for everything I’ve done to hurt my children,’ Louise Turpin told a judge at the time.

Sentencing the pair, Judge Bernard Schwartz said: ‘The selfish, cruel and inhuman treatment of your own children has deprived them, your family, your friends and society – and especially both of you – of those gifts.’

‘Their lives have been permanently altered, and their ability to learn, grow and thrive.’

One of the rescued siblings, Jordan Turpin, went on to become a TikTok star, amassing more than 628,000 followers.

‘It was literally a now or never’

In each video, she shares a snippet of a dance to a different song, claiming she loves to dance and write songs.

Recalling the day she escaped, Jordan told ABC News: ‘It was literally a now or never. If something happened to me, at least I died trying.’

The five younger Turpin siblings were first placed in the Olguins care in April 2018, just four months after they were rescued. Their new foster parents lived in a five-bedroom home less than 10 miles away from the ‘House of Horrors’ residence, the Daily Mail reported.

The Olguins also allegedly encouraged two of their foster children to fight, telling one she would end up as a ‘white piece of s–t on the curb’ like her biological mother, court documents show.

Marcelino Olguin, Rosa Olguin and Lennys Olguin were arraigned in December on charges of physically and psychologically abusing nine children, including five Turpin siblings, CBS News reported. All three pleaded guilty and were released on bail.