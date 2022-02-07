Yures Molina and Riccy Padilla-Hernandez T exas mothers abandon 6 kids, aged 1-9 in filth & squalor. Notice of child endangerment came after worker came across unattended 2 year old girl by pool.

What were they thinking? Two Texas mothers have been accused of abandoning their six children, from the ages of 1 to 9 and leaving them in squalor after a worker found them covered in lice and dirt according to a report.

Riccy Padilla-Hernandez, 28, and Yures Molina, 34, were both charged with endangering a child after their children were found living in deplorable conditions according to KPRC.

Padilla-Hernandez’s children are aged two, three and seven-years-old while Molina’s children are aged one, eight and nine. It is not clear if the two women are friends or relatives. Nevertheless investigators said the two mothers and their children were living in the same property. The circumstances leading to the two women and their six children all living under the same room in deplorable conditions remained unclear.

The abandoned kids were discovered on Wednesday after a maintenance man found Padilla-Hernandez’s two-year-old daughter, who he said was dirty and walking barefoot, close to a swimming pool on the premises without any parents around.

The worker called the Houston Police Department, with responding officers coming across the toddler’s older brother who showed them the apartment where they found the four other children alone without their parents.

Who were the parents?

Officers said they found Molina’s one-year-old son inside a crib who was so hungry that he resorted to eating his own feces while her nine-year-old son was infested with lice and covered in dirt. Police said it remained unclear how long the children had been left alone for.

One of Padilla-Hernandez’s children was determined to be a special needs child, investigators said in a police report.

While police were at the property, Padilla-Hernandez returned and claimed she had been ‘doing her taxes’. Molina, who is reportedly seven months pregnant, was not present at the scene.

Bond for both mothers was set at $15,000, with both women posting by Friday

Padilla-Hernandez and Molina are expected to appear in court on Monday, February 7th.

Their children are now in the custody of Children’s Protective Services. It remained unclear why the two mothers left their children in dire circumstances and what other social options, if any, may have been afforded to the parents.