Yana Rose Denver husband Michael Martin Hoseyni charged in her murder after missing woman is found dead in a shallow grave in Spain. Couple had been on luxury European vacation.

What went wrong? A Colorado man has confessed to murdering his Russian born American wife while on a luxury European vacation last month. Notice of the death came after the wife’s body was found in a shallow grave in Spain last week according to reports.

An international manhunt was launched for Iranian-born American man, Michael Martin Hoseyni, 55, after the body of his wife, Yana Rose of Denver was discovered in the town of Alzira on January 21.

According to the woman’s family, they had last spoken with Rosa on Christmas Day only to seemingly vanish, with efforts to contact the woman coming to nothing with her husband returning to the US alone.

Hoseyni, who owns a car workshop in Denver, told Rose’s mother that her daughter had left their apartment in Spain after an argument, and that he had returned to the US alone the dailybeast reported. It was upon telling friends a slightly different version when they reached him by phone, friends suspected something was wrong.

It wasn’t until January 21 that the missing woman’s ‘badly beaten’ body was discovered four weeks later. Spanish prosecutors announced surveillance cameras capturing the man dragging his wife by the ankles and shoving her in the trunk of a car.

Husband turns himself to Spanish authorities

After having allegedly murdered his wife, prosecutors claim the husband driving her corpse across Spain before burying it in a shallow grave using instruments he bought at a local hardware store.

A post-mortem did not show the cause of death but police say her body did have the sign of a heavy blow to the head. Police could not ascertain if the blow to the head was caused when her body was dragged down the stairs at their holiday apartment or if it is what killed her local press reported.

News of an international warrant for his arrest, led to Hoseyni flying back to Madrid from the US on January 28, where he turned himself in to Spanish authorities.

The husband who conceded murdering the woman, said he initially fled Sped, driving from Valencia where Rosa’s body was discovered, to Italy and then boarding a flight in London to return to Colorado where the couple shared a home.

Sources close to the investigation indicated that the man had been advised to return to Spain and give himself up there as opposed to being arrested in Colorado with the murder sentencing more lenient in Spain with a max sentence of 20-25 years according to Spain’s Olive Press.

Friends have since paid tribute to the slain woman, who had been an active member of the Denver Radha Krishna temple community.

‘Unfortunately dear Yana has left her body. Please, pray for the peaceful transition of her soul,’ posted Divya Lila on Facebook.

No known murder motive was immediately known.

Spanish authorities have not announced a trial date.